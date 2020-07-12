Cancer survivor makes 'strength stones' to provide support to cancer patients amid COVID-19

The pandemic has changed daily life in many ways - work, school and leisure among them.

When people get sick from anything other than COVID-19 and need treatment inside a hospital, there are plenty of restrictions, often being forced to be alone with no physical support - although one artist has taken his personal experience and changed that.

Gary Rosenthal went through treatment for pancreatic cancer with nurses by his side. Family and friends were not allowed in the room because of COVID-19, but he knew they were with him in prayer.

An artist by trade, Rosenthal wanted to help give others fighting cancer a chance to gain the strength he did and helped create "strength stones."

"The strength stone is something you could give to a friend and say, I know you're not going to be with me right now when I go through my surgery, my chemo, but its something you can hang on to say a prayer for me," Rosenthal said.

From there, the artist started the Glass Ribbon Project, which allows people to sit down and make glass mosaics.

"You can really have a very positive outcome from just believing that this stone that was picked up off the beach connects you," Rosenthal said. "It makes a difference."

Rosenthal works with nonprofits, donating six packs of strength stones that the organizations can hand out. If a cancer patient buys a stone for themselves, Rosenthal donates a stone to someone who can't purchase one.

Learn more about the Glass Ribbon Project: https://www.glassribbon.com/