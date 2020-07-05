Free COVID-19 testing event extends hours in south Phoenix

article

Due to the increasing number of people looking to get tested for the coronavirus, HeroZona Foundation is extending the hours of its free drive-thru testing blitz.

Testing will now be July 9 and 10, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St. in Phoenix.

Those looking to be tested do not need to preregister or make an appointment, you'll just need a valid form of ID.

COVID-19 symptoms are not needed to get a test for a current infection. This is not an antibody test.

The testing is a partnership between the HeroZona Foundation, Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, Maricopa County’s District 5 and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.