Hiker found dead, adult Happy Meals, child's remains thrown in trash: this week's top stories

An Arizona hiker was found dead after going missing for days. McDonald's plans to offer adult Happy Meals. An ex-boyfriend claims he was "blacked out" when he broke into his former girlfriend's home and threw her child's ashes in the trash. Here are the top stories from FOX 10 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

1. South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police: A 33-year-old man out on bond told officers he was "black-out drunk" when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and dumped the ashes of her deceased child into the trash, according to a police report.

Mugshot of Joseph Oberlies, who has been charged with burglary and desecrating human remains. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

2. Review: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ should’ve worried more: It’s not a spoiler to say there’s a mystery at the heart of "Don’t Worry Darling." This psychological thriller begs you to question what’s actually going on with dazzling housewife Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) and her doting husband Jack (Harry Styles) who live a picture-perfect, party-forward life in a mid-century suburban oasis known as Victory.

(L-R) FLORENCE PUGH as Alice and HARRY STYLES as Jack in New Line Cinema’s "DON’T WORRY DARLING," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

3. McDonald’s to add adult Happy Meals to the menu: The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines. Meal options include a Big Mac, or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with french fries and a drink.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box (Credit: McDonald's USA, LLC)

4. Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home: "This is a tragic situation for the family, for the community, and for our agency," the sheriff's office said. "No further info is available for release."

5. Hiker's body found in Cave Creek days after she was reported missing: She was seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack.

6. Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home: One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months.

7. Heads up, new drivers: Arizona MVD makes changes to road test: The Arizona Dept. of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division has updated the driving test for all MVD offices and authorized third-party locations across the state.

8. Sheriff: Kidnapped woman secretly calls 911, drops hints for cops to find suspect: The dispatcher picked up the phone and heard a woman in the background telling someone to "get out of my car" and "don’t touch me." The dispatcher continued to listen to the open line as the woman said street names in the background while driving to alert officers as to where they could find her.

9. Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety: A man who flew to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people and one dog who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane) / Expand

10. SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead: The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.