Holiday travel begins as some begin their travel plans really early

Holiday travel is expected to increase in 2021, as more people feel comfortable travelling to visit loved ones, and with about a week to go before Thanksgiving, some travellers have decided to get a head start on their travels.

On Nov. 19, Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix was not particularly busy just yet.

"We got through security pretty fast. We were actually two hours ahead of schedule, and we just sat at our gate," said one traveller.

Mike Cortez, who came in from New Orleans, said he made the best decision in coming early.

"I got my TSA Precheck, I walked right through. It worked out really well," said Cortez.

For Matthew Rounis, leaving several days earlier means spending more time with family.

"I always watch football with my dad and my grandpa, and I always spend time with the dogs and with my mom and grandma," said Rounis.

In 2019, the TSA screened more than 26 million travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period, a record-breaking number. For Thanksgiving 2021, they are expecting to screen about 20 million passengers. Greg Roybal with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport says they have been seeing numbers steadily increase.

"In 2021, we have been trending up towards our 2019 numbers. 2019 was our record year, and of course, 2020 was an outlier as far as years go," said Roybal.

As airports are expected to be busy, TSA officials are reminding people to check with the airline before heading to the airport, and pack a whole lot of patience.

