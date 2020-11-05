How to watch ballot counting livestreams in Arizona
PHOENIX - As the votes continue to be counted in Arizona for the 2020 Presidential Election, you can view the process as it happens live.
According to Arizona law, "For any statewide, county or legislative election, the county recorder or officer in charge of elections shall provide for a live video recording of the custody of all ballots while the ballots are present in a tabulation room in the counting center.
The live video recording shall include date and time indicators and shall be linked to the secretary of state's website. The secretary of state shall post links to the video coverage for viewing by the public."
Click on the links below to county election results websites and view live video feeds of their ongoing vote counts.
Apache County:
- Election results: www.apachecountyaz.gov/Elections
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKGQgxTVH6U
Cochise County:
- Election results: www.cochise.az.gov/elections
- Live video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-REt4oilVQ
Coconino County:
- Election results: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/3
- Live video: http://psevents.net/002/00454/coconinocounty/iplay.asp
Gila County:
- Election results:
- https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/Results.pdf
- Live video:
- https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/ballot_tabulation.php
Graham County:
- Election results:
- https://www.graham.az.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/324
- Live video: https://www.graham.az.gov/CivicMedia?CID=1
Greenlee County:
- Election results:
- https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Greenlee/107159/web.262169
- Live video: http://psevents.net/002/00455/GreenleeCounty/iplay.asp
La Paz County:
- Election results: http://www.co.la-paz.az.us/557/Election-Results
- Live video: http://www.co.la-paz.az.us/CivicMedia#player
Maricopa County:
- Election results: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/electionresults
- Video feeds: Live: Maricopa County vote counting continues for 2020 Election
Mohave County:
- Election results: https://arizona.totalvote.com/Mohave
- Live video: mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=194
Navajo County:
- Election results: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/10
- Live video: http://psevents.net/002/00692/navajocounty/iplay.asp
Pima County:
- Election results: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/11
- Live video: http://streamer2.pima.gov:8081/stream.ogg
Pinal County:
- Election results:
- results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Pinal/105207/web.259135
- Live video:
- https://pinalcountyaz.gov/elections/Pages/LiveVideoFeed.aspx
Santa Cruz County:
- Election results: www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/471/Election-Night-Results
- Live video: http://psevents.net/002/00701/SantaCruzAZ/iplay.asp
Yavapai County:
- Election results: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/18/14
- Live video: http://psevents.net/002/00457/YavapaiCounty/iplay.asp
Yuma County:
- Election results:
- https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Yuma/106207/web.264614
- Live video: yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services/ballot-cam
2020 United States Presidential Election Results:
