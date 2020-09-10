Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges in connection to deaths of 2 kids

article

Lori Vallow appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Sept. 10 and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy, or alter evidence in the case of her two missing children who were later found dead.

Vallow's kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in 2019, revealing a complicated sequence of events related to the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

The kids had moved from Chandler, Arizona with their mother and were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho.

JJ and Tylee's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Daybell pled not guilty on all charges, and his trial date was set for January 11 to 29 next year.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

