Man dead following helicopter crash at Gila Bend Airport, officials with MCSO say

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an investigation is underway, following a deadly helicopter crash in the Gila Bend area.

The crash, according to a statement, happened at the Gila Bend Airport at around 8:30 a.m. on April 15. The person who died in the crash was an adult man who was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash. That person was declared dead at the scene.

According to information released by the Federal Aviation Administration, was a Robinson R22 helicopter, which crashed short of the runway. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the crash, with the NTSB being in charge of the investigation.

Authorities have yet to identify the man who died in the crash.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app