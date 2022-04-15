Man dead following helicopter crash at Gila Bend Airport, officials with MCSO say
GILA BEND, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an investigation is underway, following a deadly helicopter crash in the Gila Bend area.
The crash, according to a statement, happened at the Gila Bend Airport at around 8:30 a.m. on April 15. The person who died in the crash was an adult man who was piloting the helicopter at the time of the crash. That person was declared dead at the scene.
According to information released by the Federal Aviation Administration, was a Robinson R22 helicopter, which crashed short of the runway. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the crash, with the NTSB being in charge of the investigation.
Authorities have yet to identify the man who died in the crash.
This story was reported on from Phoenix.
