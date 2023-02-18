Man, woman shot in parking lot of east Phoenix business

Police are investigating a parking lot shooting that left a man and a woman injured.

According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 18 in the parking lot of a business near 35th Street and Thomas Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found both victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers are actively working this incident as they work to locate any suspect/s," police said.

No further details were released.

