Man, woman shot in parking lot of east Phoenix business
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a parking lot shooting that left a man and a woman injured.
According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 18 in the parking lot of a business near 35th Street and Thomas Road.
Officers responded to the scene and found both victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"Officers are actively working this incident as they work to locate any suspect/s," police said.
No further details were released.
