Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri to resign in November

A member on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced on Sept. 21 that he will be stepping down from his roles.

According to a statement, Steve Chuccri said he will resign, effective Nov. 5.

"Unfortunately, the political landscape changed for the worst this year. The environment is wrought with toxicity - and all civility and decorum no longer seem to have a place," a portion of Chucri's resignation statement read.

In the same statement, Chucri claims he recently discovered that he was secretly recorded in conversations "regarding differences with some of my colleagues about an audit of the 2020 election."

"The comments I made were during a very turbulent time. My colleagues have every right to be both angry and disappointed with me. I should not have made such statements and offer my colleagues heartfelt apologies," read a portion of the statement. Chucri did not elaborate what the recordings were about.

Chucri also said the fixation with 2020 election result and aftermath have "gotten out of control."

"There was no cover-up, the election was not stolen. Biden won," read a portion of the statement.

According to his profile on the Maricopa County website, Chucri represents District 2, which covers the eastern portion of Maricopa County, including parts of the East Valley. Chucri was first elected as Maricopa County Supervisor in 2012.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

