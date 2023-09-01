Monsoon 2023: More rain rolls into Phoenix a day after destructive storm | Sept. 1

More storms are rolling into the Valley Friday a day after a powerful monsoon brought blowing dust, lightning, and rain to various parts of the Phoenix area.

Thursday's storm prompted officials with the National Weather Service to issue a number of weather advisories and warnings. One photo captured a wall of dust near Sky Harbor Airport.

The rain was widespread across Arizona Thursday, with parts of northern Arizona affected by hail. Residents in areas including Eloy also reported seeing stormy weather.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and this evening," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted Friday. "The main impacts with these storms will be strong winds, small hail, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours."

Power outages

In the aftermath of Thursday's storm, both SRP and APS have reported widespread power outages within their service areas.

Thousands of residents - as far west as Goodyear and as far east as Gilbert - remained without power Friday.

Latest Updates

1:12 p.m.

Visibility has fallen to or below 1/4 miles in Yuma from blowing dust. A Dust Storm Warning has been issued. - ADOT

1 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 2:30 PM MST for I-8, US-95 near Yuma, AZ--CA and US-95 near San Luis, AZ and US-95 near Somerton, AZ. - NWS Phoenix

12:43 p.m.

Strong to severe storms in SW AZ currently are producing very heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, blowing dust, and frequent lightning. Storms are starting to pop around SE CA and light showers with some embedded storms are moving through SC AZ. - NWS Phoenix on X

6:03 a.m.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and this evening. The main impacts with these storms will be strong winds, small hail, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. - NWS Phoenix

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

