More communities asked to evacuate due to Telegraph Fire

Authorities have issued evacuation orders due to a wildfire burning in south-central Arizona’s hill country.

Timeline of the Telegraph Fire

June 7

The Gila County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" evacuation notice for all Miami residents on the south side of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp.

An evacuation shelter is open at High Desert Middle School, 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe. A Red Cross Evacuation Shelter is at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School, 4635 Railroad Avenue in Miami.

June 6

The Telegraph Fire is burning three miles south of Superior, and the town is being asked to stay alert in case an evacuation order is issued. Superior has approximately 3,100 residents and is 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

As of the afternoon of June 6, the Telegraph Fire has burned 40,000 acres of land. About 150 homes and two commercial buildings are threatened.

"Certainly a dynamic fire. We are at the early stages of this, and if I had to project, I’d say this is going to impact local communities for a number of days," said Jeff Andrews with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team

The cause of the fire is under investigation, nut Andrews says recent dry conditions is definitely a factor.

"We’ve been in a drought now for a couple years, and these drought conditions, the field are very dry. We have warm temps on the increase, and we are just at the start of fire season," said Andrews.

Evacuation order issued

Officials issued an evacuation order for Top-of-the-World Sunday morning.

An evacuation center has been opened at Skyline High School on Crismon Road in Mesa and at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami at 4635 Railroad Avenue.

Large animals can be sheltered at the Birch Stockyard in Globe and on the Apache Junction Rodeo grounds.

On June 6, Gila County officials say a "Go" notification has been issued for all Miami residents west of the Miami town limits. Meanwhile, a "Set" notification has been set for residents within Miami, Claypool, Little Acres, Russell Road/Russell Gulch, and the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Pinal County authorities say residents in Top-of-the-World and those living at Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park are being asked to evacuate.

"Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas," read a tweet.

A "set" alert has issued for Superior was not an evacuation notification, the Sheriff’s Office said. "This means there is significant danger in your area. Locate your emergency go kit and be ready to evacuate if notified from public safety officials."

An evacuation center has been opened at Skyline High School in Mesa and at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami.

Road closures:

Several area roads have also been closed, including US 60 from Superior to Top-of-the-World, State Route 77 from Globe to Winkelman, and State Route 117 from Superior to Winkelman.

The following road closures are in effect:

US 60 from Superior to Top-of-the-World

State Route 77 from Globe to Winkelman

State Route 117 from Superior to Winkelman

Humane Society officials express concerns

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say there is a concern that some people may not evacuate from their homes because they don't want to leave their pets behind.

"For someone who is unable to take their pet with them while evacuating, we never want that to be a deterrent, so the Arizona Humane Society is there to help those who may not have family they can stay with," said Arizona Humane Society Spokesperson Kelsey Dickerson.

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting pets at Skyline High School. There, the pets are kept in kennels, in separate rooms from the humans. The pets will be overseen by staff and veterinary technicians.

"Right now, we are caring for three dogs and an African parrot," said Dickerson. "Assist them with anything they might need, an overnight stay if they need while they are away from their humans, and getting back on their feet at this time."

June 5

The fire has burned an estimated 7,000 acres after starting Friday afternoon. It was originally reported at 1,500 acres on Friday but has grown to more than quadruple that size overnight.

SR 77 is closed in both directions between the SR 177 junction in Winkelman and US 70, while SR 177 is closed between US 60 in Superior and SR 77 in Winkelman.

150 fire personnel have been assigned to fight the fire.

Telegraph Fire (Tonto National Forest)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More wildfire news

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: