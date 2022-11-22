Owner of Ray's European Garage killed at Glendale apartment complex

Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Bethany Home avenues just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20. A 9-1-1 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man near a stairwell with at least one gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures until fire department crews arrived. He was transported him to a local emergency room.

"Witnesses reported hearing an altercation just before the shooting, but did not see a suspect and cannot confirm details at this time. We do not have a suspect description and are working on further details," stated Officer Gina Winn of the Glendale Police Department.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Reydesel "Ray" Parra, died from his injuries. Parra was the owner of Ray's European Garage in Phoenix.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying any suspects involved in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

