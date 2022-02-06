Pay for getting fired due to vaccine mandate, drug and gun investigation at car shop: this week's top stories

article

During the first week of February, many FOX 10 viewers took an interest in a bill that would, if passed, require employers to offer a new job, or financial compensation to those they fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, there were fewer top crime stories and more top stories about jobs and money – or a mix of all three.

1. Employees fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine to be compensated financially if Arizona bill becomes law: This means the bill to protect those who refused to get the vaccine under any exemption, medical, religious, or other qualifying circumstances, will move on to the next round. If it becomes law, it would require employers to pay former employees' severance, or rehire them, if they were fired for not following a vaccine mandate.

2. 3 arrested in Avondale drug bust after 35K fentanyl pills, $300K in cash seized: Nearly 35,000 fentanyl pills, $300,000 in cash, and a number of vehicles and guns were seized during the investigation, according to Avondale Police. Officers arrested Aaron Camacho, Samantha Perry and Jose Arvayo for allegedly distributing the pills.

3. DEA seizes meth, fake pills, guns from Phoenix used car dealership; 3 men arrested: "Investigators seized approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 4,000 M30 pills suspected to contain fentanyl, 14 firearms, and two vehicles," the DEA said in a news release.

4. Tempe Home Depot employee replaced nearly $400k in real money with counterfeit currency: Secret Service: The suspect, identified as Adrian Jean Pineda, was once a vault associate at the store near I-10 and Baseline. His job was to count deposits from registers at the store, and then transfer the cash to a bank.

5. High winds knock down McDonald's sign onto car in western Arizona: "High winds in Fort Mohave caused this fast food sign at the corner of Highway 95 and Aztec Rd. to blow over and land on a customer's vehicle," the sheriff's office said. Thankfully, no one was inside the vehicle.

6. Florida boy hauls in two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles on fishing trip: "We ended up with two pounds of scrap metal and 40 pounds of gun."

7. Officer seen hitting girl multiple times on video – Phoenix Police say she struck first: Phoenix Police are investigating an incident caught on camera stemming from a stolen car investigation showing an officer punching a girl several times on Jan. 31. Body camera footage was released less than a day later by the department, giving a view of both sides to the story.

8. Blood droplets, bullet holes: Chandler police investigate possible domestic violence incident: Officers were led to a possible crime scene in Chandler after getting reports of a shooting, then seeing droplets of blood near the front door of a home.

9. Now hiring: Waste Management needs drivers in Arizona: The facility has a two-week training program. The first week is a virtual training where drivers learn the rules and the WM safety defensive driving system. The second week is where they go on the job and learn how to perform pre-trip inspections, brake tests and how to perform hazardous energy control at the landfill.

10. Mother of 5 dies after falling off party bus days before her 30th birthday: She was celebrating with her friends in downtown Los Angeles when she accidentally fell to her death on the 101 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident a little before 3 a.m.

