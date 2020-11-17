Peoria now allows restaurants to expand outdoor seating capacity without permit process

Brandon Richter hasn’t had a year quite like this since he opened Richter Aleworks in 2016, and it's safe to say no one has. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic slashed indoor capacity numbers in Arizona, Richter considered outdoor seating

"I was concerned about the timeframe. The earliest I was going to do this was February, and I started this process in July. That’s a long process for what we’re going through right now and not being able to have that seating," said Richter.

Richter talked with the City of Peoria extensively. Now, officials in the West Valley city are allowing all bars and restaurants to expand outdoor seating capacity temporarily, without the regular permit process. This new decision could be the difference between whether or not a place can keep the doors open.

"Right now, every dollar counts, and to see money and customers walk out the door, it’s not a good feeling," said Richter.

Increased outdoor capacity could get some places back to regular occupancy levels.

"We’re trying to create a process where they could extend their patios very quickly, versus a process that might take a few months, but very quickly and without a fee attached to it," said City of Peoria Planning Director Chris Jacques.

Advertisement

Richter has the plans in place, and hopes it could be permanent one day.

"Our neighbors are excited for us," said Richter. "They’re like, 'Hey, you guys should put a patio in.' Believe me, we want to, and we’re working on it right now, but we should be able to get enough people out here to make up for our occupancy inside."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)