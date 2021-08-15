Phoenix woman shares love for tap dancing in her senior living community

Sharing the love of dance - that's what one resident at The Terraces of Phoenix senior living community is doing.

Every Tuesday, Mary Brown offers tap dancing classes to her fellow neighbors, and they can't seem to get enough.

Brown has been dancing since she was a child, and when she moved to The Terraces, she wanted to start teaching.

"I just thought it would be good exercise," Brown said. "It's good for the brain because you have to memorize the steps. I just thought it would good for them mentally and physically."

The students are loving it, and the classes can be altered for everyone's skill level.

"You're here for an hour and it's pure pleasure," Brown said. "You don't worry about the virus, or the economy, or people yelling at each other. You just enjoy being alive."

