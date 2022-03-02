Police identify man found dead in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado
March 10, 2022
PHOENIX - Police say they have identified a man who was found dead in Phoenix late last year.

According to police, the man was found dead near 19th Avenue and Rose Lane on Dec. 24, 2021.

The victim is described as a 17-to-20-year-old Black or Middle Eastern man with a scar on his chest. When he was found, he was wearing a Nike tank top, gray shorts, and blue and gold Nike shoes.

"Thank you to our social media followers for helping identify this individual and helping to bring closure to his family," the department tweeted on March 10.

The man's name was not released.

