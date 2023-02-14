Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Durant practices with Suns, to be introduced at news conference on Feb. 16

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in trade with Brooklyn Nets, reports say

Kevin Durant's time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

PHOENIX - Kevin Durant has yet to play in a game for the Phoenix Suns, but on Monday he was spotted practicing with the team.

The Suns acquired the 13-time All-Star, along with T.J. Warren, on Feb. 9 in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In exchange for Durant, the Suns dealt fan favorite Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a 2028 pick swap.

The 34-year-old Durant is still playing at an elite level, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season. He asked for a trade last summer and the Suns were interested, and finally got him before the NBA trade deadline.

Durant is currently recovering from a sprained knee ligament and is not expected to play before the All-Star break.

According to a news release from the Suns, Durant will be welcomed to the Valley during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Suns forward Kevin Durant practicing with the team on Feb. 13. (Brad Gass)