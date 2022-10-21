2022 Election: Cochise County backs off on full hand-count, OKs audit

The Board of Supervisors in a southeastern Arizona county has dropped their earlier insistence for a full hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election involving a group of volunteers already vetted and trained for the task, after the county attorney and state authorities warned of grave legal repercussions.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby had proposed the full hand-count alongside the regular machine count, but ultimately joined the unanimous vote after an hours-long meeting. They were under intense pressure from voters who believe Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election. There’s no evidence in Arizona or elsewhere in the United States that fraud, problems with ballot-counting equipment or other voting issues had any impact on the results of the 2020 election.

Prior to the meeting, Judd, a Republican, said they are not changing election procedures for voters. She said the whole point is to restore public faith in the election system.

"People have lost confidence over the last 10 years or so in elections, and I think it's because we've taken it out of the people's hands and into computers," said Judd.

Judd and Crosby were joined by the third supervisor, Board Chairwoman Ann English, a Democrat who had encouraged her colleagues to rethink their stance. She had argued that the county’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits.

After backing off from the first proposal, the supervisors then voted 2-1 on a second one, with English dissenting, for a hand-count audit in all precincts to be organized by the county recorder or other elections official to assure agreement with the machine count.

More discussion on the matter was expected to come up at another county board meeting Tuesday morning.

Debate over count lasted weeks

This has been an ongoing debate over the past several weeks, and it started when a conservative group went to the board of supervisors wanting a hand count for the midterm election.

Cochise County says the hand count would be in addition to the machine count, and according to County Recorder David Stevens, they already have 140 GOP volunteers to count the ballot. The volunteers will be supervised by the county's Elections Director, and Stevens said that is enough people to get the work done.

Currently, the county is required to hand count 2% of the ballots, but it requires the use of Republican and Democratic volunteers.

Supporters, opponents sound off during meeting

During the meeting on Oct. 24, people supporting and opposing the proposal came to speak out.

"I support a 100% hand count of ballots," said one person.

"[This] not only risks instilling chaos and confusion, but will waste taxpayer resources and threaten both accurate counting of votes and a timely certification of election results," said an opponent of the proposal.

County officials voiced concerns prior to meeting

Prior to the meeting, County recorder David Stevens said there simply would not have been enough time to do only a hand count.

"They were looking to tabulate the 2022 General Election by hand, during the election, that has now migrated to, machine tabulate now, and then we are required by law to do an audit hand count after we've done the machine tabulation," Stevens said. "They want to increase that 2% hand count to 100%."

The county's attorney, Republican Brian McIntyre, called that original plan unlawful.

"I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count," said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action.

McIntyre also called the hand-count audit plan unlawful.

Secretary of State speaks out prior to vote; threatens legal action

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has said a hand count should only be used if the equipment becomes impractical. She also threatened to take legal action against the county.

"Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action," Arizona Secretary of State and governor candidate Katie Hobbs tweeted on Oct. 21.

Hobbs also said the plan could "potentially violate Arizona’s requirement that results not be provided publicly until after the polls close on Election Day."

