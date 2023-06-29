Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona wildfires 2023: What to know about the fires burning in the state

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Peak wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

We have a look at each fire, how big it is, the communities impacted, and who should be evacuating, or who should be ready to evacuate.

Here is a link to a map of the different wildfires across the state.

Related

Arizona national forests implement Stage 1 fire restrictions
article

Arizona national forests implement Stage 1 fire restrictions

Multiple national forests in Arizona have implemented stage one restrictions, which are aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires this summer.

Diamond Fire

Evacuations lifted for Diamond Fire

FOX 10s Marissa Sarbak has the latest on the Diamond Fire burning near north Scottsdale as residents are able to get back into their homes once evacuations were lifted 24 hours after the fire ignited.

The Diamond Fire forced over 1,000 evacuations in north Scottsdale. Fire officials say the fire started with a construction crew at a new build cutting rebar. One secondary structure was lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Western Hemp Fire

The Western Hemp Fire burned on Fort Huachuca in Cochise County, according to the U.S. Army. The Forest Service is providing air support with two tankers and four helicopters.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Two Sides Fire

Two Sides Fire sparks along SR 74

A look at the wildfire that sparked in Maricopa County on June 25 near 235th Avenue and SR 74.

The Two Sides Fire sparked along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant. The fire burned on both sides of the highway in Morristown, between 235th Avenue and New River Road.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Post Fire

The Post Fire temporarily caused evacuations south of Benson in Cochise County. Hundreds of firefighters were called in to battle the human-caused fire, which also causes road closures and power outages.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Wildhorse Fire

wildhorse fire3

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Wildhorse Fire sparked in the Palominas area in Cochise County and forced evacuations and road closures. The fire burned almost 750 acres before being fully contained.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Ventana Fire

The Ventana Fire sparked in the Catalina Mountains in Tucson and closed several hiking trails. The fire burned two miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa areas.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Oak Fire

Oak Fire

Oak Fire

The Oak Fire burned thousands of acres in the Coronado National Forest. Strong winds fanned the fire, which temporarily shut down Highway 83 near Sonoita.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Kelvin Fire

Kelvin Fire burns near Kearny

The Kelvin Fire, according to Forestry officials, has burned an estimated 250 acres of land, and Forestry crews, along with Bureau of Land Management crews, are battling the fire.

The Kelvin Fire sparked near Kearny in Pinal County and burned about 250 acres. The fire temporarily shut down State Route 177.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Biosphere Fire

Fire burning near Biosphere 2 contained

A wildfire burning near the Biosphere 2 facility in southern Arizona is now fully contained. The fire sparked Sunday and burned 13 acres. No evacuations were ordered.

A wildfire that burned about a half-mile from the Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona is fully contained. The Biosphere Fire sparked northwest of Oracle Junction and north of metro Tucson.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Bullet Fire

Bullet Fire emergency closure in effect

The fire is reportedly contained but crews continue to mop up hot spots. The area of Lower Sycamore and Sugarloaf will be closed to the public during the fire suppression effort.

The Bullet Fire burned over 3,000 acres near State Route 87 in the Lower Sycamore area. The fire temporarily forced evacuations and road closures before being fully contained.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Red Mountain Fire

Aerials over Red Mountain Fire in Arizona

A wildfire deemed the Red Mountain Fire is burning along SR 87, known as Beeline Highway, near Ballentine Trailhead. SkyFOX was overhead on May 30 to see the traffic back up as well as air tankers dropping water and fire retardant to put out the fire.

The Red Mountain Fire burned north of Fountain Hills along the Beeline Highway. The fire burned about 12 acres near Ballentine Trailhead.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Cloud Fire

Cloud Fire near Wickenburg

Cloud Fire near Wickenburg

The Cloud Fire burned over 800 acres outside of Wickenburg. The wildfire sparked near Vulture Mine Road and Whispering Ranch Road.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Rolls Fire

The Rolls Fire sparked near Fountain Hills and burned nearly 250 acres.

More information on the fire can be found here.

Williams Fire

Williams Fire in Cochise County burns down several structures

Firefighters are battling the Williams Fire in Cochise County that sparked on April 3 and because of the high winds in the state, the fire is reported to be erratic. Chanse Frenette captured footage of the fire as it grew to 500 aces in less than 24 hours.

The Williams Fire burned over 1,300 acres and temporarily forced evacuations in Cochise County. At least five buildings, including two homes, were lost in the fire. The fire sparked along the San Pedro River, south of Hereford Road.

More information on the fire can be found here.

River Fire

The River Fire burned about 125 acres on both sides of the Arizona-California border near Yuma. The wildfire is believed to be human-caused.