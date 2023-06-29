Arizona wildfires 2023: What to know about the fires burning in the state

Peak wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

We have a look at each fire, how big it is, the communities impacted, and who should be evacuating, or who should be ready to evacuate.

Here is a link to a map of the different wildfires across the state.

Diamond Fire

The Diamond Fire forced over 1,000 evacuations in north Scottsdale. Fire officials say the fire started with a construction crew at a new build cutting rebar. One secondary structure was lost in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Western Hemp Fire

The Western Hemp Fire burned on Fort Huachuca in Cochise County, according to the U.S. Army. The Forest Service is providing air support with two tankers and four helicopters.

Two Sides Fire

The Two Sides Fire sparked along State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant. The fire burned on both sides of the highway in Morristown, between 235th Avenue and New River Road.

Post Fire

The Post Fire temporarily caused evacuations south of Benson in Cochise County. Hundreds of firefighters were called in to battle the human-caused fire, which also causes road closures and power outages.

Wildhorse Fire

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Wildhorse Fire sparked in the Palominas area in Cochise County and forced evacuations and road closures. The fire burned almost 750 acres before being fully contained.

Ventana Fire

The Ventana Fire sparked in the Catalina Mountains in Tucson and closed several hiking trails. The fire burned two miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa areas.

Oak Fire

The Oak Fire burned thousands of acres in the Coronado National Forest. Strong winds fanned the fire, which temporarily shut down Highway 83 near Sonoita.

Kelvin Fire

The Kelvin Fire sparked near Kearny in Pinal County and burned about 250 acres. The fire temporarily shut down State Route 177.

Biosphere Fire

A wildfire that burned about a half-mile from the Biosphere 2 science facility in southern Arizona is fully contained. The Biosphere Fire sparked northwest of Oracle Junction and north of metro Tucson.

Bullet Fire

The Bullet Fire burned over 3,000 acres near State Route 87 in the Lower Sycamore area. The fire temporarily forced evacuations and road closures before being fully contained.

Red Mountain Fire

The Red Mountain Fire burned north of Fountain Hills along the Beeline Highway. The fire burned about 12 acres near Ballentine Trailhead.

Cloud Fire

The Cloud Fire burned over 800 acres outside of Wickenburg. The wildfire sparked near Vulture Mine Road and Whispering Ranch Road.

Rolls Fire

The Rolls Fire sparked near Fountain Hills and burned nearly 250 acres.

Williams Fire

The Williams Fire burned over 1,300 acres and temporarily forced evacuations in Cochise County. At least five buildings, including two homes, were lost in the fire. The fire sparked along the San Pedro River, south of Hereford Road.

River Fire

The River Fire burned about 125 acres on both sides of the Arizona-California border near Yuma. The wildfire is believed to be human-caused.