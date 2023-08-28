Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Aug. 28 - Sept. 3)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

August 28

2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after 'incident' in Chandler: police

51st Avenue and Butler Drive: Firefighters say a fire broke out at a vacant home with hoarding conditions. The flames went through the roof. No firefighters were hurt.

To see last week's crime and public safety alerts, check here.