Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Aug. 21-27)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Aug. 21-27.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
August 21
- Police investigating bomb threat at Maricopa High School
- Police situation closes I-10 near Mini Stack in Phoenix
- Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 202, DPS says
To see last week's crime and public safety alerts, check here.