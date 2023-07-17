Expand / Collapse search
Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (July 17-23)

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Neighborhood Alerts
FOX 10 Phoenix

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for July 17-23.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map. 

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

July 17

  • 7th Avenue and Culver Street: A man was found by officers unresponsive at a bus stop. The unidentified man was pronounced dead. A death investigation is underway.

