Excessive Heat Watch issued for 4 Arizona counties
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for four Arizona counties, as temperatures in the Phoenix area are expected to reach 110°F.
The heat watch was issued by the National Weather Service and affects the following counties:
- Maricopa from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday
- Mohave, from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Sunday
- La Paz and Yuma, from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map