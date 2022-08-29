Excessive Heat Watch issued for 4 Arizona counties

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for four Arizona counties, as temperatures in the Phoenix area are expected to reach 110°F.

The heat watch was issued by the National Weather Service and affects the following counties:

Maricopa from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Mohave, from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Sunday

La Paz and Yuma, from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Thursday

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: