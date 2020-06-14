Phoenix area businesses grapple with shutting doors again after COVID-19 cases increase

There is a growing trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the Phoenix area, specifically at a handful of well-known businesses.

Since Sunday, five have reported an employee or people close to the business having the coronavirus.

Some of the businesses have chosen to close temporarily, while others are open as of Sunday afternoon.

Last Sunday, Dutch Bros on Indian School Road announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Hash Kitchen and The Porch both said someone with close contact to them tested positive. Both are now closed temporarily as employees get tested.

On Saturday, Chelsea’s Kitchen reported a COVID-19 case, closing dine-in services but curbside takeout is available.

Most recently, Zipps Sports Grill says it got its first positive test result. But in the company's Facebook post, it mentioned the “positive COVID result from employees," not clarifying how many cases there are.

Advertisement

Zipps says the staff has been replaced with new employees from other locations. The post does not mention deep cleaning and customers were seen patronizing the business Sunday as it continued to stay open.

Meanwhile, Dutch Bros opened back up less than two days after announcing a COVID-19 case. A spokesperson said in a statement that a third-party cleaning company came in to deep clean and sanitize.

Any employees who had direct contact with the impacted worker have been sent home to isolate for 14 days on paid leave.

A woman who works at Zipps says masks are not required there.

A request for comment from Zipps management has not been returned.

For a list of restaurant closures in the Phoenix area due to the recent coronavirus case increase, click here.