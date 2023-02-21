Round 2: Arizona gets ready for new round of winter weather

Following a "treacherous" winter storm brought rain, snow, and heavy wind to various parts of Arizona, parts of the state are expected to be hit with a second round of winter weather.

Arizona's State Climatologist, Dr. Erinalle Saffell, said the storm that just moved through Arizona was a strong one.

"When we look at that, when we look at the period of record, it goes back 128 years, and so we’re at the 99th percentile," said Dr. Saffell. "We're looking at things that maybe some people haven't experienced in their lifetime."

Flagstaff area digging out from big snowstorm ahead of the next storm

In the high country, people are digging themselves out after the storm brought a new blanket of snow to the area.

The storm reportedly brought about three to six inches of fresh snow to the Flagstaff area, but officials with the National Weather Service say they are having trouble calculating it because of high winds and snow drifts.

"It’s Winter Break back home, so we figured we’d come out to see sunny Arizona, not this kind of weather," said Eli Neugeboren, who is from New York. "Back home, I think it was 55 or 60 degrees back in Brooklyn, and we haven’t even gotten a dusting that stuck all winter."

Many guest and staff members at a hotel in Flagstaff say they stayed the night there because of bad road conditions. On Feb. 23, some say they had to stay an extra night in Flagstaff as a result of the upcoming storm.

"I guess because all the roads were closed, it routed us through the forest," Neugeboren said. "The map ended. There was no coverage. The sun was going down. It was pretty freaky."

On Thursday, NAU and other schools in the area were closed again. Meanwhile, over 10,000 homes were affected by power outages at one point.

Residents say this is the worst storm they have ever seen. Some also say the snow is an encouraging sign at a time when the state's water crisis is getting more and more attention.

"Just living in a place that really needs as much water as it can get, seeing just the snow, it makes me feel like the place is going to be around for a lot longer than it might have been looking a few years ago," said James Hope-Meek.

Highways reopen, but officials say that could soon change

At around 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 23, Interstate 17 reopened, giving a window of opportunity for travelers to head up to Flagstaff, or leave Flagstaff for the Phoenix area and beyond.

ADOT officials say crews were busy plowing snow overnight.

"The sun comes up, and you’re able to see conditions are good enough to let traffic move through," said Doug Nintzel.

"Traffic was probably 10 miles slower than usual," said Brian Frederick, who was visiting the state from Minnesota. "Everybody was taking it cautious. We didn't see cars in the ditch or anything."

For Frederick, he was at home driving in the snow and ice.

"We knew the storm was coming, so we planned to check the weather forecast and take advantage of that break in the weather to come down," said Frederick.

As a new storm moves into Arizona, road conditions are expected to worsen once again, meaning a window of travel opportunity is set to close.

"We’re not just closing a highway to close the highway. What we’re doing is looking out for the safety of folks," said Nintzel. "We would rather have someone staying at a hotel in a city rather than being out stuck along the highway in the middle of the night."

ADOT officials are advising travelers to plan for an extended road trip by taking extra water, snacks, flashlight, and blankets.

Travelers have been stuck on Arizona highways recently. A month ago, travelers along Interstate 40 were stuck for hours in their vehicles during a snow storm, after a semi-truck crashed and blocked the lanes.

Heavy winds from 1st storm down trees and power lines across the Valley

In the Phoenix area, thousands were left without power as a result of heavy winds blowing down power lines.

In parts of Scottsdale, cleanup efforts were underway on Feb. 22, after power poles broke.

James Decker described what happened when a power pole above his home broke during the storm.

"The next thing you know, there’s a big flash of light, big bang, and we’re like, ‘What’s that? What's happening?'" Decker recounted. "We take a look out back, and our power line is down. Blowing in the wind, and we weren't sure wether we were going to have to evacuate."

SRP officials say it's not typical to have so many downed power lines in February.

"We’re usually hopping during Monsoon season, but sometimes, little surprises hit us throughout the year," said Robert Horn.

Horn says SRP has crews all over the state to deal with power disruptions.

"We just had a lot of lines go down," said Horn. "The damage is pretty widespread thorough out the Valley so just getting the resources to spread out a little more is more of the challenge for us today."

Elsewhere in Phoenix, high winds took down trees. In one incident, several trees were brought down by high winds at an apartment complex in north Phoenix, one of which broke a water main pipe.

"There's five or six. There's one in the very back too that's uprooted," said Jennifer Dooley.

As a result, residents at the apartment complex were left without water.

"We'll have to figure out how to do that," said Tamara Brown, when asked whether she was prepared to go without water.

The tree is scheduled to be removed on Feb. 23. After that, work will begin on the water main pipe.

"There's not much you can do about it, and they always do everything they can around here. It's a pretty good place," said Anthony Lynch.

In the meantime, residents are making plans, knowing they won't have access to water for some time.

"We actually have a water ice machine that holds water, so that's what we'll be using," said Dooley.

"We're probably going to have to go to my sister's house," said Brown. "I have a special needs son here. I can't be without water. That's just not going to work. That's going to be interesting."

