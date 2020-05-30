Unlawful assembly declared in Scottsdale amid unrest at Fashion Square

Police officials in Scottsdale have declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night amid unrest that saw looting and property damages.

According to Scottsdale Police officials, damages were reported at businesses in the area of the Scottsdale Fashion Square, and various roads in the area including Scottsdale Road, have been closed to traffic.

Video taken by SkyFOX show people targeting the Apple Store at Scottsdale Fashion Square, managing to break in. Some of the people who broke into the store were seen throwing out what appears to be merchandise from inside the store.

The unrest in Scottsdale came amid days of protests across the country and in Phoenix. The protests took place amid growing controversy over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

One of the officers involved in the deadly incident, identified as Derek Chauvin, is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The officers involved have also been fired from the police force.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.