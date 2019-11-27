Newsmaker Saturday: Kate Gallego
video

Newsmaker Saturday: Kate Gallego

FOX 10's John Hook talks to newly elected Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego about her goals for the new mayoral term, a controversial Phoenix police confrontation video, immigration, light rail, and the city's economic challenges.

Family files $10M claim accusing Phoenix Police of violating their rights

A $10 million legal claim was filed against the city of Phoenix that says police officers committed civil rights violations by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at the father and pregnant mother of two young daughters because one of the children, unbeknownst to the parents, had shoplifted a doll at a store.