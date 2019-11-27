Figures show Phoenix has paid out at least $15 million in claims made against them
The City of Phoenix is facing sticker shock with a staggering number of high dollar lawsuits or notices of claim that come before a lawsuit is filed.
Phoenix Police chief fires officer involved in viral confrontation of couple accused of shoplifting
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced discipline for officers who were involved in two high profile incidents.
DPS: Dravon Ames arrested, accused of driving on suspended license
Dravon Ames, a man whose encounter with Phoenix Police officers in May sparked controversy over the officers' use of force, has been arrested for speeding.
Couple plans to cooperate on possible prosecution of Phoenix officers involved in viral incident
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A couple accusing Phoenix officers of police brutality after a now-viral incident caught on video plans to cooperate with city investigators on the prosecution of the officers involved.
Community expresses concerns about Phoenix Police during meeting
A meeting took place on Tuesday in Downtown Phoenix to address community concerns about the Phoenix Police Department. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Anger erupts during Phoenix City Council meeting over allegations of police misconduct
Protesters angered by a video of Phoenix officers who pointed guns and yelled obscenities at a black family they suspected of shoplifting crowded City Council chambers Wednesday to demand police reforms.
Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It's a controversial video people across the country are talking about - the incident that sparked a $10 million lawsuit. The video of Phoenix Police officers pulling their guns on a family during a confrontation over an alleged shoplifting incident has now gone viral.
Phoenix Police Chief responds to viral video of officers: "I apologize to the community."
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Police Chief offers an apology to those involved and the community after a video of officers responding to an incident goes viral.
Family demands changes after viral incident with Phoenix police, calls apologies a sham
The family suing the Phoenix Police Department after a now-viral incident, held a press conference Monday addressing the situation.
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.
Thousands attend community meeting after videotaped Phoenix Police encounter goes viral
The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.
Controversial Phoenix PD video: New clip from inside store, moments before arrest
Phoenix police have released store surveillance video apparently designed to back up its assertion that adults and not just a child shoplifted before officers pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family.
Newsmaker Saturday: Kate Gallego
FOX 10's John Hook talks to newly elected Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego about her goals for the new mayoral term, a controversial Phoenix police confrontation video, immigration, light rail, and the city's economic challenges.
Family files $10M claim accusing Phoenix Police of violating their rights
A $10 million legal claim was filed against the city of Phoenix that says police officers committed civil rights violations by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at the father and pregnant mother of two young daughters because one of the children, unbeknownst to the parents, had shoplifted a doll at a store.
Phoenix Police investigating officers for alleged misconduct
Phoenix Police are investigating an incident of alleged misconduct by some of its officers after a video surfaced of them responding to a shoplifting incident. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.