Tempe driver shot and killed by trooper; dead woman found inside Phoenix home | Nightly Roundup

A man who troopers say barricaded himself inside a car was shot and killed after he allegedly took out a gun; a woman was found dead inside a Phoenix home and a teen girl is dead after an ATV crash.

Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Tempe driver killed by Arizona trooper during barricade situation on Loop 101

2. Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

3. Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home

4. Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash

5. Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary