Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Tempe driver shot and killed by trooper; dead woman found inside Phoenix home | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 5, 2024 7:37pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

A man who troopers say barricaded himself inside a car was shot and killed after he allegedly took out a gun; a woman was found dead inside a Phoenix home and a teen girl is dead after an ATV crash.

Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Tempe driver killed by Arizona trooper during barricade situation on Loop 101

Tempe driver killed by Arizona trooper during barricade situation on Loop 101
Tempe driver killed by Arizona trooper during barricade situation on Loop 101

A driver who Arizona DPS says barricaded himself inside his car and then pulled a gun out was shot and killed on Loop 101 in Tempe early Sunday.

2. Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man
Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.

3. Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home

Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home
Trail of blood leads Phoenix Police officers to dead woman inside a home

A trail of blood led Phoenix Police officers into a home where a dead woman was found on Sunday morning.

4. Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash

Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash
Teen girl dead, another badly hurt in southern Arizona ATV crash

A teenage girl is dead and another is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Cochise County on Saturday.

5. Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary

Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary
Scottsdale jewelry boutique has $250,000 worth of items stolen in burglary

A jewelry heist in Scottsdale results in $250,000 worth of hand-crafted items stolen. But the father-son duo that owns the boutique is hoping to track down the burglar.