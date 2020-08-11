Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

VP Pence returns to Arizona with campaign stops in Tucson and Mesa

By and Associated Press
Published 
Mike Pence
Associated Press

VP Pence travelling to Arizona for 2 campaign stops

The VP is scheduled to make campaign stops in Tucson and Mesa. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

MESA, Ariz. - Vice President Mike Pence returns to Arizona for two campaign events as he and President Donald Trump look to keep a state that was once solidly Republican in the GOP’s column. 

Pence is scheduled to accept an endorsement from the Arizona Police Association, a union for law enforcement officers, at a Tucson resort. 

He then travels to Mesa, where he’ll launch the campaign’s outreach efforts to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pence, a devout Christian, has often served as the Trump campaign’s ambassador to religious voters. 

In late June, Pence canceled events in Tucson and Yuma as Arizona saw a big spike in coronavirus cases in one of the world’s worst outbreaks at the time. Instead, he flew to Phoenix to meet with health officials. 

Both the Trump campaign and that of Democrat Joe Biden are heavily focused on Arizona, which is trending toward the center after decades of GOP dominance. Trump won the state by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, and Democrats won several key races two years later with the support of voters disaffected with Trump, particularly women in the Phoenix suburbs.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.