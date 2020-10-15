President Trump to speak at rallies in Prescott, Tucson on Oct. 19

article

Officials with the Trump campaign say President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at two rallies in Arizona on Oct. 19.

According to a statement released Oct. 15, the President is set to appear at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Prescott at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 19, and at another rally in Tucson at 3:00 p.m. on the same day.

Originally, President Trump was set to visit Tucson on Oct. 5 and Flagstaff on Oct. 6, but the visits were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trump Campaign has been making frequent visits to Arizona, as the state is considered to be a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election. According to two recent polls, one by OH Predictive Insights and one by Monmouth University, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ahead of Trump in terms of support.