Reports: Chandler Police 'close' to submitting charges in connection with death of Charles Vallow

FOX 10 has learned of new updates surrounding the death of a man who was the husband of Lori Vallow, the mother of two children whose disappearance in 2019 has garnered international media attention.

According to reports, the Chandler Police lead detective on the investigation into Charles Vallow's death is close to submitting charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. FOX 10's Justin Lum has noted that the term "close" may mean six months or more, and that police could submit the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Murder to MCAO.

FOX 10's Justin Lum has also learned that four search warrants have been issued for digital data linked to Lori.

In March 2020, FOX 10 reported on an e-mail sent by a Chandler Police detective, suggesting that Lori could be indicted in Charles' death.

Vallow's death came months before missing children saga

Alex Cox, the man who shot Charles Vallow (FOX 10 Phoenix)

Charles Vallow, who was 62 years old, died following a shooting in Chandler in July 2019. At the time, Chandler Police officials say Vallow was at the home to pick up his son, and later engaged in an argument with his wife, who we now know is Lori Vallow.

Vallow's brother-in-law, who we now know is Alex Cox, was also in the home. At the time, Chandler Police officials say Cox intervened on his sister's behalf. Vallow and the brother-in-law were later involved in a physical fight. Vallow was later shot by Cox.

Cox died in December 2019, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner has ruled that Cox died of natural causes.

Charles tried to get Lori committed

Lori Vallow, during a court appearance on March 6, 2020.

In the months since Charles' death, details surrounding his frayed relations with Lori, in the months prior to Charles' shooting death, emerged.

In February 2019, Charles filed for divorce. In divorce paperwork filed by Charles through his attorney, Charles wanted sole custody of his adopted son, JJ, and released disturbing allegations concerning Lori's mental stability.

Charles claimed that during a phone call in late January, Lori told him she is a "translated being who cannot taste death sent by God to lead the 144,000 into the Millennium". In addition, Charles claimed in the documents that Lori threatened him, telling him she was a God preparing for Christ's second coming in July 2020, and if he got in her way, she would murder him.

Charles reportedly filed a petition with Community Bridges Healthcare for a 72-hour hold and evaluation, according to the documents, and even the staff called Gilbert Police to bring Lori in for treatment. Police later interviewed Lori after the petitioning. Bodycam footage from Gilbert Police of the encounter was later released.

Missing children saga drew international media attention

Joshua "JJ" Vallow (left) and Tylee Ryan (right)​​​​ (Photo Courtesy: Rexberg Police Department, Rexburg, Idaho)

In the months following Charles Vallow's shooting death, two of Lori Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing.

JJ and Tylee's disappearances uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, including details surrounding Charles Vallow's death, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell, as well as details of unorthodox religious beliefs, including allegations of cult membership.

In late January, Idaho authorities say a child protection action was filed on behalf of JJ and Tylee, and that a court has ordered Lori to physically produce the two children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg within five days of being served with the order. Lori ultimately failed to obey the court order. She was subsequently arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho.

In June 2020, human remains were found on the property of Chad Daybell, and the remains were later confirmed to be those of JJ and Tylee. Daybell was booked into a county jail in Idaho after the remains were found. He has since pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of destruction and concealment of evidence, and made an appearance in court on August 3.

A trial date for Lori has been set for January 2021. Meanwhile, two charges of conspiracy to conceal, destroy or alter evidence will be handled by a district court in Idaho.