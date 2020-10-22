Expand / Collapse search

Singer Cher to campaign for Joe Biden in Phoenix on Oct. 25

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
2020 Election
PHOENIX - With less than two weeks until the election, singer and actress Cher will visit Arizona to campaign on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

According to a news release from Biden's campaign, Cher will be in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 25. The release does not say where in Phoenix Cher will visit.

Prior to visiting Phoenix, Cher will campaign for the former vice president in Las Vegas on Oct. 24.

Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harrispitched an economic message in Phoenix on Oct. 8 during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump returned to Arizona on Oct. 19 where he held "Make America Great Again" campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to face off in the last presidential debate on Oct. 22 before the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

