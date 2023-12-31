Expand / Collapse search

Top stories this year: Looking back at FOX 10's most viewed stories of 2023

We've looked at the numbers and tracked down the top stories from the Phoenix area, and beyond, that captured your attention the most throughout 2023 from FOX10Phoenix.com, as well as month-by-month.

Top 10 stories

1. Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting

Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting

A truck driver passing through Arizona says his dash cam appears to have caught what looks like a ghost – but of course, that's unconfirmed.

2. Alicia Navarro: New details on where exactly she has been prior to being found safe

Alicia Navarro: New details on where exactly she has been prior to being found safe

There are still questions over what happened to Alicia Navarro, an Arizona girl who went missing nearly four years ago. Glendale Police officials said Alicia was found in Montana, but provided few other details on her life in the years since she disappeared.

3. Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, DPS says

Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says

Alicia Navarro, an Arizona teen who went missing years ago, has been found safe in Havre, Montana.

4. Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more

Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more

Quaker Oats is recalling granola bars and cereals sold nationwide over a risk of salmonella; hundreds of thousands of air fryers have been recalled after three reportedly caused burn injuries; thousands of Coca-Cola products are being recalled due to the presence of potential foreign matter; nearly two million travel irons are being recalled due to burn, fire and shock risks; Traeger is recalling one of its propane flat top grill models due to and incorrectly labeled burner knob, which the company says can lead to a fire hazard.

5. Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal

Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal

New details are emerging on the man police say killed Lauren Heike on a north Phoenix trail.

6. Buckeye woman stung more than 75 times during family photo shoot, first responders say

Buckeye woman stung more than 75 times during family photo shoot, first responders say

A mother in Buckeye was stung by bees more than 75 times while doing a photoshoot with her family. Her quick thinking saved her two daughters after she put them in the car and took the brunt of the attack.

7. Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase

Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase

It began as a Gilbert couple's project to refurbish a desk, and it led them to a hundred years of another family's history that was hidden for all these years.

8. Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona

Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona

So what is the minimum annual income required in 2023 for a family of four to be middle class in Arizona? Consumer Affairs found that number by using a calculator provided by the Pew Research Center and an inflation calculator provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

9. You need to make this much to be ‘middle class’ in Arizona

You need to make this much to be 'middle class' in Arizona

Leading the way in Arizona is Gilbert, where the median household income is $104,802, and a middle-class income ranges from $70,217 to $209,604.

10. PD: 3 Phoenix children reported dead in one morning, another dead in Chandler

PD: 3 Phoenix children reported dead in one morning, another dead in Chandler

Phoenix police are conducting multiple death investigations after 3 children were found dead on the morning of March 19. In Chandler, a five-month-old also died at the hospital.

Top stories month-by-month

