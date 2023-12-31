Top stories this year: Looking back at FOX 10's most viewed stories of 2023
We've looked at the numbers and tracked down the top stories from the Phoenix area, and beyond, that captured your attention the most throughout 2023 from FOX10Phoenix.com, as well as month-by-month.
Top 10 stories
1. Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting
2. Alicia Navarro: New details on where exactly she has been prior to being found safe
3. Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, DPS says
4. Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more
5. Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal
6. Buckeye woman stung more than 75 times during family photo shoot, first responders say
7. Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase
8. Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona
10. PD: 3 Phoenix children reported dead in one morning, another dead in Chandler
Top stories month-by-month
January
- Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles
- Venice hit-and-run driver who plowed into mom, baby in stolen car is murdered after light sentence
- Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
February
- Arizona couple makes historical find following Goodwill purchase
- Arizona man selling brooms surprised by TikToker after string of counterfeit buyers
- Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale to offer Hot Wheels coasters, Barbie Beach House and more
March
- Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting
- PD: 3 Phoenix children reported dead in one morning, another dead in Chandler
- Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: biggest bombshells
April
- You need to make this much to be ‘middle class’ in Arizona
- Dog abuse at Peoria home caught on video, suspect arrested
- Coolio's cause of death, ‘lifeless’ bodies on Mexican beach, salad warnings: this week's top stories
May
- Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal
- Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed: report
- Bryan Kohberger claims he has an alibi, Jerry Springer dead, body found in desert: this week's top stories
June
- Crews making gains on Diamond Fire as residents return to their homes
- 8-year-old child in martial arts class beaten to death by instructor
- A look at the cheapest livable home for sale in Phoenix
July
- Alicia Navarro: New details on where exactly she has been prior to being found safe
- Alicia Navarro: Arizona girl found safe in Montana after disappearing in 2019, PD says
- ‘That’s a shark?' Hawaiian surfer shares unsettling encounter with 20-foot great white
August
- Massive fire burns at a plastic recycling yard in Glendale
- Will Arizona be the next state to indict former President Donald Trump?
- Allen family of four found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
September
- Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Arizona
- Did you see it? Rocket launch produced streak of light, contrail that was seen in parts of AZ, CA
- Arizona father shares security footage of what he believes was an attempted home invasion
October
- Matthew Perry, star of ‘Friends,’ dies after apparent drowning
- Airbnb guest stays at rental for 500+ days without paying, refuses to leave
- Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his ‘common law wife’
November
- Matthew Perry's death certificate reveals ‘Friends’ star's time of death
- Arizona woman being studied by scientists for secrets to a long life
- $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition
December
- Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more
- Rocky Point local says ‘there’s nobody here' as Lukeville port of entry remains closed during migrant surge
- Comedian Matt Rife faces backlash for allegedly telling 6-year-old how his mother affords presents
