Body found in container by bicyclist, Rob Schneider works at Phoenix drive-thru: this week's top stories

From Sept. 18-24, our top stories included the shocking discovery of a body inside a container made by a bicyclist in Phoenix, and actor Rob Schneider surprised customers by serving up chicken fingers at a Valley fast-food restaurant to promote his movie, which was shot in Arizona.

1. Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm the identity: The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard. The bicyclist described what she saw as a head sticking out of large luggage and was covered in what looked like blood.

2. Actor Rob Schneider surprises fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Phoenix: Raising Cane's customers in the Valley got a big surprise at the drive-thru after meeting Rob Schneider, who was busy serving up chicken fingers and movie tickets.

3. Woman accused of hitting her 9-year-old daughter at Litchfield Park restaurant: A Valley mother was arrested after police say she repeatedly hit her young adopted daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant.

4. Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers: Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

5. Arizona man arrested after police find 'one of the most significant' child sex abuse image collections ever: Police in Casa Grande arrested a man after a search yielded, in their words, one of the most significant collections of images involving child sexual abuse that they have ever encountered.

6. Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa: Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court.

Melani Pawlowski (file)

7. 16-year-old killed in rollover UTV crash, another teen runs from crash to get help, Surprise authorities say: The crash happened near Citrus and Deer Valley roads, said Surprise Fire and Medical. The boy died at the scene and a 16-year-old girl who was in the car reportedly ran through the desert and found residents to call 911.

8. Woman shoots, kills man who tried to break into her north Phoenix home, police say: Police say a man who tried to break into a north Phoenix home has died after being shot by the homeowner.

9. U.S. Army conducts military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria: Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and close-quarter combat drills. Officers are not disclosing the exact locations where this will be taking place.

10. Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home: Phoenix Police say the bodies of 45-year-old Martha Valdez Salomon and Gabriel Aguilar, 43, were found in the carport at a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

