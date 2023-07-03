Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (July 3-9)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for July 3-9.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

Click here for our interactive map.

To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.

July 3

Mesa firefighter burned in vacant building fire

Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue, Mesa: A firefighter suffered a minor burn while battling a vacant house fire.

To see last week's crime and public safety alerts, check here.