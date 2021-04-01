Expand / Collapse search

Mug Shot Gallery - April 2021

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Mug Shots
FOX 10 Phoenix

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, is pictured in a provided booking image, alongside a photo of Ryan and Julie Eberly. (Photo credit: Robeson County Sheriff's Office / Eberly family)

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of a Pennsylvania mother who was shot and killed through a passenger-side window during a road rage incident in North Carolina, authorities said. Read more.

Triston Sanders

Triston Sanders, 20, is accused of three counts of felony child abuse after he allegedly stepped on his 1-month-old daughter's head and then bit her in the abdominal area. Read more.

Austin B. Clark, 28, was arrested in connection to a crash in Phoenix that left a 40-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old in critical condition, police said. Read more.