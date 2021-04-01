Mug Shot Gallery - April 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of a Pennsylvania mother who was shot and killed through a passenger-side window during a road rage incident in North Carolina, authorities said. Read more.

Triston Sanders, 20, is accused of three counts of felony child abuse after he allegedly stepped on his 1-month-old daughter's head and then bit her in the abdominal area. Read more.

Austin B. Clark, 28, was arrested in connection to a crash in Phoenix that left a 40-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old in critical condition, police said. Read more.