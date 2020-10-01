Expand / Collapse search

Mug Shot Gallery - October 2020

Mug Shots
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Joseph Eckert (Mesa Police Department)

Joseph Eckert was charged in a hit-and-run crash in Mesa that killed an 81-year-old man and caused power outages in the area. Read more.

Frank Lawrence III (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Lawrence III was arrested after police say he ran over a man in a deadly road rage incident in Mesa back in January. Read more.