Mug Shot Gallery - October 2020
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.
Joseph Eckert (Mesa Police Department)
Joseph Eckert was charged in a hit-and-run crash in Mesa that killed an 81-year-old man and caused power outages in the area. Read more.
Frank Lawrence III (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
Frank Lawrence III was arrested after police say he ran over a man in a deadly road rage incident in Mesa back in January. Read more.