Mug Shot Gallery - October 2020

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Joseph Eckert (Mesa Police Department)

Joseph Eckert was charged in a hit-and-run crash in Mesa that killed an 81-year-old man and caused power outages in the area. Read more.

Frank Lawrence III (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Lawrence III was arrested after police say he ran over a man in a deadly road rage incident in Mesa back in January. Read more.