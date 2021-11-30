Mug Shot Gallery - December 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

Ethan Robert Crumbley

Ethan Crumbley is suspected of shooting, killing several at a Michigan high school on Nov. 30. He's being charged as an adult, authorities say. Read more.

Steven Alan Swearingen, 38, was arrested and is accused of killing a retired Florida deputy. Read more.

Osvaldo Figueroa was arrested for attacking a female pizza delivery driver in Florida. Read more.

Otis Anderson Sr. was arrested for second-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed his son, Otis Anderson Jr. -- a former college football running back, following an altercation inside their Florida home. Read more.